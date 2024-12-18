Jamestown receives $1.5M in funding to preserve historic legacy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A significant campaign called 'Save Jamestown' has raised more than $1.5 million in funding to address urgent flood mitigation measures at one of America’s most historic sites, which is currently facing severe threats due to increasing flooding and sea-level rise.

Sean Romo, director of archaeology at Jamestown Rediscovery, expressed growing concerns regarding the impacts of climate change on archaeological access. “With the increase in flooding and rain, we’re worried we won’t be able to access some of these stories,” Romo said.

Jamestown, the site of the first English settlement in America, is losing land to persistent flooding. The newly allocated funds will support archaeological studies and go toward the design and construction of critical infrastructure, including berms, floodgates, and pumping stations.

In 2022, Jamestown was listed as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in response to the increasingly catastrophic environmental pressures affecting the site.

Sean Romo emphasized the importance of preserving the site for future generations.

“When we experience flooding, all the low-lying areas are inundated, making the site inaccessible. This not only erases history, but it also prevents people from experiencing it,” he said.

Environmental challenges are increasingly restricting Jamestown's normal operations, leading to more frequent site closures that affect both visitors and workers.

“Our funding is crucial for the continuation of archaeological work. We’re a private nonprofit that relies heavily on ticket and gift shop sales, but our greatest support comes from donations,” said Michael Lavin, director of collections and conservation.

While leaders at Jamestown expressed gratitude for the funding, they underscored the need for additional resources to combat the ongoing threats facing the site. The goal is to ensure that future generations can learn about the historical significance of Jamestown, which is an integral part of America’s heritage.

The Save Jamestown national campaign has raised $8.5 million in donor support toward the next phase of work, which includes site analysis, permitting, and rescue archaeology of at-risk areas, including a $1 million commitment from Norfolk Southern as a founding partner.