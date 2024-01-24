Man charged with raping woman in Williamsburg alley: Police

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man accused of raping a woman in an alley in Williamsburg has been arrested and charged, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, Jan. 21. when just before 2 a.m., police were sent to Scotland Street to investigate an assault.

Orlando Rivera, a 41-year-old man from York County, is accused of raping a 36-year-old woman in an alley on the 700 block of Scotland St., according to police.

Rivera is charged with rape through the use of the victim’s mental incapacity or physical helplessness, police said.

The woman had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.



Rivera and the woman were at the Brickhouse Tavern prior to the assault, police said.

Police say they did not find Rivera where the alleged rape happened; however, they found him at his home hours later and took him into custody.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 757-259-7206. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Peninsula Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.