Quilts of Valor Williamsburg chapter honors local Marine Corps veteran

Posted at 3:58 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:58:21-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A local chapter of the national nonprofit Quilts of Valor is honoring Hampton Roads veterans with a patchwork of appreciation.

Les Wallace, head of the Williamsburg chapter, told News 3 their mission is simple: to award a quilt to any past or present military member who have been touched by war.

“In many cases we get this is the first time anyone has ever said thank you, which really makes it important for us to do this,” said Wallace.

Wallace's wife Tammy has created hundreds of quilts in their six years with the organization. On Thursday, local Marine Corps veteran Juan Rodriguez received one.

“It was something very special," said Rodriquez.

The patriotic themed quilt is a forever reminder of his 24 years in uniform.

“What I did was give back to this country, for the freedom that we have here,” said Rodriguez.

If you'd like to get involved with Quilts of Valor's mission, or nominate someone to receive a quilt, click here for more information.

