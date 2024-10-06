Surry County man faces 24 charges after road rage shooting, fleeing on ferry, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man who authorities arrested after they said he tried to get away on a ferry following a road rage shooting incident is now facing dozens of charges.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near Monticello Avenue and Greensprings Plantation Drive in James City County.

Police said Joseph Adams, 44, of Surry County, fired multiple shots into a vehicle, injuring two of three people inside.

Shortly after, police said Adams boarded the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, which was heading to Surry County. Once the ferry arrived on the Surry County side, authorities with the Surry County Sheriff's Office took Adams into custody.

One of the victims was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while the other was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person in the vehicle was not hurt.

Adams was initially charged with DUI, but 23 other charges were added, according to the sheriff's office.

Here's a breakdown of the charges:

