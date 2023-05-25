Take a Walk with Patrick Rockey in Smithfield at Windsor Castle Park

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The summer heat and humidity are right around the corner, so the unusually mild May weather has been great for people who love the fresh air!

Last Sunday, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey took a drive to Smithfield in Isle of Wight County. The population in Smithfield has jumped more than 70 percent since 2000. It's why Windsor Castle Park is a welcome surprise.

Inspired by New York's Central Park, the founder of Smithfield Foods donated more than $7 million to develop 208 acres located in the heart of the historic district.

The four miles of trails and five bridges take you over and along the Pagan River and Cypress Creek. The trails are well-marked and well-maintained, and they're ADA-compliant. They take you over some gently rolling hills to some beautiful scenic overlooks.

You'd never know you're in the heart of a bustling Smithfield.

Windsor Castle also offers biking trails, a dog park, fishing piers, a playground and a picnic area.