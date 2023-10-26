William & Mary student hit by car driven by president of Colonial Williamsburg Foundation near campus: Reports

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A William & Mary student walking on Richmond Road sustained life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to the Williamsburg fire and police departments.

News 3 has since confirmed that the man driving the car is Clifford Bridges Fleet III, the president of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

The city's fire and police departments responded to the traffic crash near Armistead Avenue, adjacent to the William & Mary campus just after 8 a.m., according to the city.

William & Mary later confirmed the 21-year-old woman hit was a student and said she was walking near Sorority Court at the time of the incident.

News 3 received a statement from The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, which confirmed Fleet is the foundation's president:

Our prayers and concerns are for the health and safety of the individual involved in a car accident with President Fleet on Richmond Road earlier this morning. Our thoughts are also with their family at this very difficult time.



President Fleet and the Foundation are cooperating fully with law enforcement conducting the investigation and defer further comment on the situation to the Virginia State Police.



-The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

So far, authorities say they've learned that Fleet was driving a 2023 black Audi SUV east on Richmond Road when the student was struck.

Fleet is also an adjunct professor at William & Mary, according to the university's website and Fleet's LinkedIn profile.

The woman received care at the scene and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the city says. State police say Fleet was not injured in the crash.

State police are helping the Williamsburg Police Department investigate the incident. At this time, state police say speed and alcohol are not contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, state police say.

Stay with News 3 for updates.