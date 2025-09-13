International Coastal Cleanup takes place in Norfolk

Keep Norfolk Beautiful and Clean Virginia Waterways hosted the International Coastal Cleanup event on Saturday at Lafayette Park in Norfolk.

The International Coastal Cleanup project is a worldwide set of events with the goal of cleaning up the world's and beaches and waterways.

Keep Norfolk Beautiful helped host Saturday's event, and work to clean up litter across Norfolk. They also provide cleanup resources for organizations and businesses looking to make a green impact in their community.

For those interested in volunteering, they can reach out directly to Keep Norfolk Beautiful by email at keepnorfolkbeautiful.gov.