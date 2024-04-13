50+ firefighters called to fire at Hampton Farms peanut butter plant in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — At least 55 firefighters responded to a fire at the Hampton Farms peanut butter factory in Franklin Saturday afternoon.

Captain Tim Dunn, public information officer for the Franklin Fire Department, told News 3's Erika Craven a roaster caught fire.

Dunn said they responded around 12:10 p.m. Saturday to the plant which sits along General Thomas Highway.

A plant manager told News 3 about 30 workers were inside at the time, though there were no injuries.

The manager said they employee about a hundred people who are now waiting to see if things will be operational.

Family of one employee told News 3 flames could be seen shooting from the roof and the fire fire possibly started in an exhaust system.

Dunn said crews are still working to figure out what exactly caused the fire.

Due to the nature of the fire, crews from several fire departments responded, including Suffolk, Southampton, Ivor, Sedley and Windsor, Isle of Wight, Carrsville and Boykins.

Dunn said there were no concerns with hazardous materials going into the air.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for details.