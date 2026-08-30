Troopers ID 73-year-old man killed in motorcycle wreck on James River Bridge

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — State police have released the name of the 73-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash on the James River Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 17 south at the James River Bridge just after 2:30 p.m., according to Victoria Varnedoe with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle, Donald William Keeling of Virginia Beach, sustained a fatal injury in the wreck.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

Varnedoe said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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