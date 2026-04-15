Three staff members at Franklin school arrested for assault in a special education classroom: CFPD

FRANKLIN, Va. — Three staff members at S.P. Morton Elementary School were arrested and charged on March 18 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a special education classroom, according to the City of Franklin Police Department.

An investigation was launched into the actions of many staff members at the elementary school in February. Jessie Blow and Tabatha Saunders were both charged with abduction, assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dana Blow was also served a warrant for assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to CFPD.

In a statement to News 3, Franklin City Public Schools said the incident related to inappropriate restraint in a special education classroom, and that the three employees no longer work in the room.

"We want to be clear that we remain committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and positive learning environment for every student we serve," the statement read. "We will continue to review our practices, provide staff training as needed, and ensure all expectations for student care are clearly understood and consistently followed."