Lynnhaven River Now hosts Wetland Celebration

I'm Meteorologist Tony Nargi and I was at the Brock Environmental Center where Lynnhaven River Now hosted their Wetland Celebration.

Lynnhaven River Now is working to restore the wetland that once inhabited the Pleasure House Point area. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation owns the Brock Environmental Center and also helped organize the Wetland Celebration.

Our marshes and wetlands are important for our ecosystem and also help filter our waterways and act as a barrier to tidal flooding.

Karen Forget is the Executive Director of Lynnhaven River Now and she hosted one of the free guided tours of the area.

"This is truly a restoration it's so important on so many levels. Wetlands are sometimes called the supermarket habitat because they support so many different species," Forget said.

The event also included plenty of educational material on our local marshes along with plenty of information on our local wildlife. There was even native wildlife on display, including an Ornate Diamond Terrapin and Monarch Butterfly Caterpillars.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."