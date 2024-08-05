1 dead after being hit by Amtrak train in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating after a man died after being hit by a train Sunday night.

Police told News 3 the call came in around 9:30 p.m. from the 3600 block of Bland Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene they found a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger wishing to remain anonymous told News 3 the incident involved Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 99. He said train officials came over the loudspeaker, informing passengers it would be some time before the train began moving again.

Amtrak's mobile app confirmed a service disruption but did not say when the train would begin moving again. It was scheduled to arrive at Newport News at 9:25.

A statement on Amtrak's website said the following:

"Service Update: As of 10:30 pm ET, Train 99 remains stopped south of Williamsburg (WBG) due to a trespasser coming in contact with the equipment. Crews and emergency personnel continue to work to clear the tracks for travel. A delay of approx. 2 hours or more is anticipated. We will update as more information becomes available. We appreciate your patience during this time."

The passenger told News 3 that the train's crew had passed out water and snacks.

Police did not immediately provide any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.