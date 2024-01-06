1 seriously injured in Newport News house fire Friday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A house fire left one person with serious injuries in Newport News late Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Just after 4:50 p.m., crews got multiple calls about a fire on Henry Clay Road, which is near Jefferson Avenue, a press release said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a two-story home. They had the fire put out within 15 minutes.

One person, a civilian, had to go to the hospital with serious injuries," the release said. "Officials did not say what caused the injuries. A Newport News firefighter also went to the hospital and is expected to be okay."

The American Red Cross is helping four people displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage was confined to the garage and attic.