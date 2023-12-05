1st free grocery store in Newport News opens; leaders hope it will ease food insecurity

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A free grocery store in Newport News is giving people access to fresh and healthy food, giving Peninsula families who may be struggling with food insecurity plenty of options to choose from.

Inside the doors of THRIVE Peninsula, a local nonprofit, you will see the city's first free grocery store. Monday marks two weeks since "The Market at THRIVE" opened.

The nonprofit's leaders say in addition to giving families access to nutritious food, the grocery store also aims to erase the stigma of feeling ashamed of going to a food pantry.

"About 50,000 people on our peninsula are food insecure. That's a lot of people who need access to food and don't have enough access," said THRIVE Peninsula Executive Director Angela York. "We wanted to create a space where they can select all the foods that they eat that meet their nutritional and dietary restrictions because taking food home that they can't eat is not helpful."

York says families can visit the grocery store every 30 days, and they will get about a week's worth of food. This is offset their SNAP budget, if they participate in SNAP.

People who live in Newport News, Hampton, York County, and Poquoson can shop at the market. THRIVE leaders say there are no income requirements to be able to shop at the store, but is by appointment only - and walk-ins are not accepted. Peninsula residents can make their shopping appointment on THRIVE's website once every 30 days. New appointments are made available every day.

The Market at THRIVE is located at 12749 Nettles Drive in Newport News. Its hours are Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.