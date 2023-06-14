Abandoned building on fire in Newport News, embers spread to wooded area

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters in Newport News are responding to a building fire on Export Circle, which is between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

The call came out around 2:30 p.m., the fire department said in a release.

Crews said they found a large abandoned building on fire. Embers spread to along the train tracks and into a nearby wooded area near Hines Middle School on McLawhorne Drive.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

A video from a News 3 viewer showed black smoke pouring into the sky.

There's no word yet on what may have started the blaze.

