Ashanti Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert – or an “Ashanti Alert” – for a woman last seen in Newport News.

Jennifer Ammen, 39, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. in the area of 319 Hickory Avenue in Newport News, according to state police.



Authorities said her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety. The Ashanti Alert was used just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Newport News Police Department shared the following description of Ammen: white, female, 5’7” and 125 lbs., with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen on foot and was possibly wearing a gray and white long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and gray shoes, state police said.

Anyone with information on Ammen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.