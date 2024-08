NEWPORT NEWS, Va — A boat fire sent a thick cloud of smoke into the sky Sunday morning near the James River Bridge.

It happened around 9:45 a.m., according to a post to the Suffolk Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

Crews from Newport News and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded, according to the post.

It's unclear if anyone was aboard the vessel at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.