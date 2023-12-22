Dog dies, 2 people hospitalized following apartment fire on Ventura Way in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A dog died after a Newport News apartment went up in flames, according to the city’s fire department.

The fire happened on Friday, Dec. 22 around 12:40 p.m. at an apartment on 1200 Ventura Way, the department says.



When crews arrived, they said there were heavy flames, and the fire was so extensive that a second alarm was called. The department says the fire was put out quickly.

Stefan Grimsley

Officials say one firefighter was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A civilian was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, the department says.

The department also said a dog died in the fire. They say one man and two women are displaced due to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

