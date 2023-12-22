Dog dies, 2 people hospitalized following apartment fire on Ventura Way in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A dog died after a Newport News apartment went up in flames, according to the city’s fire department.
The fire happened on Friday, Dec. 22 around 12:40 p.m. at an apartment on 1200 Ventura Way, the department says.
When crews arrived, they said there were heavy flames, and the fire was so extensive that a second alarm was called. The department says the fire was put out quickly.
Officials say one firefighter was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A civilian was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, the department says.
The department also said a dog died in the fire. They say one man and two women are displaced due to the fire.
The fire is under investigation.
