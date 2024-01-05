Full interview with Abby Zwerner 1 year after she was shot by student at Richneck Elem.

A resilient Abby Zwerner is opening up about the trauma and struggles she has endured in the year since her then-6-year-old student intentionally shot her inside her Richneck Elementary School classroom.

Zwerner, 26, was sitting at the reading table in her classroom on January 6, 2023, when one of her first-grade students walked up to her, aimed a gun at her and pulled the trigger. The bullet barreled through Zwerner’s hand, pierced her chest, and caused her lung to collapse.

