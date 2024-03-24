Man arrested in NN after woman's body found in Virginia trash truck: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News on Friday arrested a man accused in the death of a Northern Virginia woman whose body was found in a trash truck.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, family members on Thursday reported Taty'ana Zakiyyah, 30, of Woodbridge, missing. They were concerned for her safety after she didn't pick up her child from daycare.

Detectives learned her car was being driven in the Newport News area of Hampton Roads.

Later Thursday, investigators said they found Zakiyyah's body in a trash collection truck. They also found evidence that identified Brendon White, of Woodbridge, an acquaintance, as a suspect.

On Friday, police obtained a murder warrant for White, 28, who was arrested in Newport News.

As of Sunday, jail records still listed White as being in the custody of the Newport News jail.