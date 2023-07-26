Newport News City Council votes unanimously to remove city manager

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to remove City Manager Cindy Rohlf.
Prior to the vote at its meeting, the council approved a separation and severance agreement. It's unclear why she was removed.
The council named Alan Archer, who is currently the assistant city manager to be the acting city manager.
Rohlf has held the position since 2017.
Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones released the following statement:
“My colleagues on City Council and I thank Cindy Rohlf for her dedicated service to the City of Newport News. Cindy’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in transformative projects that have taken place in the city, including the Choice Neighborhood Initiative in our Southeast Community, investments in our employees, expanded Human Services projects, and innovative workforce development programs.
“During this time of transition, Alan Archer will serve as Acting City Manager. Alan has more than 30 years of municipal management experience, including 17 as Assistant City Manager in Newport News. Alan will work with employees, citizens, and businesses to ensure the continuity of city operations and continued investments in our community.
“We will contract with a firm to conduct a nationwide search for our next City Manager. City Council and I are dedicated to having a citizen committee to provide input in this process, as we seek to hire a new leader to guide our city into the future.
“Citizens can be assured that the city team will continue to provide the essential services they depend upon. While this is a time of change in our city, we remain committed to investing in programs and services that uplift residents of all ages and backgrounds and make Newport News a vibrant community with opportunity for all.”
Mayor Phillip Jones