Newport News City Council votes unanimously to remove city manager

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to remove City Manager Cindy Rohlf.

Prior to the vote at its meeting, the council approved a separation and severance agreement. It's unclear why she was removed.

The council named Alan Archer, who is currently the assistant city manager to be the acting city manager.

Rohlf has held the position since 2017.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones released the following statement: