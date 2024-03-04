Newport News driving school sees surge in people getting CDLs as city offers bonuses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - More than 240,000 job openings are projected annually in the trucking industry between now and 2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The City of Newport News is looking to tap into that market, by offering nearly $6,000 in bonuses spread out over four years for those people who have a Commercial Driver's License (CDL). The city currently has 103 vacancies for positions that require a CDL.

“This is the time right now to get into the industry as it starts getting bigger and bigger,” said Thomas Dudley II, who owns Dudley's Driving Center Inc. in Newport News.

Dudley said he's seeing full classes every month of people wanting to get their CDLs. His school can help you get a Class A, which means you can drive anything, or Class B, which is a little more limited.

“We try to get you as much training as you need before you go into the actual work place, because safety is very important when it comes to trucking,” said Dudley.

Truck driver Larry Kelley-Riddick told News 3 he's seen the industry change since COVID.

"The rates plummeted, and work became just a little bit more scarce,” said Kelley-Riddick. “They’re coming up slowly, but they’re coming up, the industry is picking up, slowly but surely.”

To see open positions with the City of Newport News, clickhere. To learn more about how to get your CDL, click here.