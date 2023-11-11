Watch Now
Newport News schools holds conference aimed at girl empowerment

Posted at 11:14 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 23:14:49-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A conference in Newport News is aimed at helping young girls gain confidence in themselves, and learn healthy habits to aid their mental and physical health.

"More Than a Princess Girls' Empower Conference" includes interactive workshops that help middle and high school students address topics of emotional and physical well being.

Some workshops also discuss self-image, relationships, body image and social media.

“What we really want to do is make sure that we empower the girls so that when they leave here, they have skills,” said Bridget Adams, administrator for Newport News Public Schools Youth Development, founder of Bloom. “How to set boundaries in their lives, but also how to think positively for themselves, to make good decisions and to just be strong in their own convictions about who they are to be proud of themselves and have confidence.”

The conference starts Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 a.m. at Woodside High School.

