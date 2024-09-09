NN family mourns Holocaust survivor who died during Boar's Head listeria outbreak

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's an outbreak News 3 has followed since July. At least 9 people have died from listeria which the CDC said was linked to Boar's Head products from a plant in Jarratt, Virginia. One of the victims, 88-year-old Günter "Garshon" Morgenstein, lived in Newport News.

With some tears and smiles Sunday, family and friends celebrated Morgenstein's life.

"I have learned so much from him, I wish I was as talented as he. I love that gift of conversation. He's a deep great friend, someone anyone could look up to and cherish their time with him," said friend Bobby Surry.

"We have lost a staple of this community. We have lost a caring and loving guy, a guy who would do anything for you," said Marie Boyd, chaplain with the Newport News Sheriff's Department.

"He knew the value of family, of love and being rooted in one place after a childhood on the run," Veronica Morgenstein read a note from Morgenstein's nephew Peter.

Morgenstein's childhood started in 1936 in Germany when he was born to a Jewish family.

The Holocaust survivor left East Berlin with just the clothes on his back in 1954. He emigrated to Canada and then Newport News where he built his life, spending roughly 70 years as a hairstylist and growing as a family man with his wife of 50 years.

When Morgenstein died on July 18 after eating contaminated deli meat connected to a Boar's Head recall it was a shock to family and friends.

Friend Henry Ayer said he was grateful to speak with him just before he got sick.

"We had a good long talk. I did not know at the time that Garshon was a Holocaust survivor. It really hits me to this day to think about that. Take time to listen to people's stories. We're losing the greatest generations at record numbers every day. So take time to listen to these stories that these people have to share. I could have sat and listened to Garshon talk for hours," said Ayer.

Since Morgenstein's death, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boar's Head. They hope to inspire change for food safety regulation.

In the meantime, the family said Morgenstein showed courage in facing life's challenges with a smile and stayed strong until the end.

Boar's Head released an updated statement on Aug. 29. It reads in part, "We deeply regret the impact this recall has had on affected families. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for those who have suffered losses or endured illness. Production has been paused at our Jarratt, Virginia facility since we initiated the expanded recall in late July. We will not resume operations at this facility until we are confident that it meets USDA regulatory standards and Boar's Head's highest quality and safety standards."

