NN mayor proclaims June as Pride Month; City to host first Pride festival

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones on Thursday proclaimed June as Pride Month in the city.

The city joins municipalities across the country in recognizing June as Pride Month.

The proclamation states Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) citizens have played a role in Newport News' diversity.

"Members of the LGBTQ communities make their voices heard, continue to fight for equality and legislation that prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and reproductive health services on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity," the proclamation reads.

Here's the full proclamation:

This June, Hampton Roads Pride will host its 26th annual summertime festivals to support the LGBTQIA+ community. For the first time ever, Newport News will be included in the Pride On The Peninsula series.

"The I Am What I Am (IAWIA) Pride Festival will be presented by Tradition Brewing Co. and Hampton Roads Pride, in partnership with The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity, as the kick-off event to Pride on the Peninsula," a post on the city's events website reads.

