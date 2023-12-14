Riders could soon be able to take train from Hampton Roads to Charlottesville, other Va. areas

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Passengers may soon be able to take a train from Hampton Roads to areas like Charlottesville and New River Valley following a recent effort from lawmakers to expand rail service across the state.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) announced $2 million in federal funding will go towards studying ways to improve passenger rail travel in Virginia and surrounding states. He says this includes adding Amtrak services to more cities and creating faster, more frequent routes.

Of those funds, $500,000 will be used to study a proposed project that would give passengers coming to and from Hampton Roads more travel options. The project would connect Newport News with Richmond, Charlottesville and the New River Valley, Warner said.

Additionally, the proposed corridor’s new service would run on existing alignment, which would connect Newport News and Roanoke to Washington.