Trespassing vehicle crashes into Amtrak train headed towards Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Newport News when it came across a vehicle trespassing on the tracks.

According to a spokesperson from Amtrak, there were 98 passengers on board in addition to the crew. No one was injured.

Amtrak is currently investigating the incident and News 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

