Virginia lawmakers celebrate DOE selecting Jefferson Lab to house a ‘world-class project’

Today, Virginia lawmakers announced that Jefferson Lab will become home to a new High Performance Data Facility (HPDF) – a decision they say was made by the U.S. Department of Energy.

An HPDF is a facility that specializes in “advanced infrastructure for data-intensive science,” as explained in a statement jointly released by state lawmakers and the Jefferson Lab. The HPDF is a partnership between Jefferson Lab and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The release says Senators Kaine and Warner worked to engage the DOE by stressing the lab’s potential for growth and its ability to house the HPDF.

“The selection of Jefferson Lab as the location and lead of the High Performance Data Facility is a monumental win for the Lab, Hampton Roads, and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA).

Their Republican counterparts also supported the initiative - Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly secured over $40 million in state funding for the HPDF. Both senators, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), State Sen. Monty Mason Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg), Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones and other politicians and leaders joined the governor at the announcement.

“From Day One of my Administration, we’ve been working with leaders in our delegation, in our General Assembly, and at Jefferson Lab to secure the High Performance Data Facility, an asset that will accelerate research driven economic development in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin.

The HPDF will be a national resource for numerous efforts, including artificial intelligence research and data analysis.

“Building on our extensive experience with large data sets and high performance computing, and our new and ongoing partnerships exploring state-of-the-art approaches to data and data science, we will build a new facility that will revolutionize the way we make scientific discoveries,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson.

The DOE estimates that in total, the HPDF project will cost somewhere between $300 million and $500 million.