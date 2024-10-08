Walk to School Day to take place on Wednesday, encourages student safety

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For 27 years, Walk to School Day has encouraged kids to walk and bike to school while also promoting the need for safe routes to school.

Since 1997, the event has taken place every year on the first Wednesday of October. To mark the occasion this year, leaders in Newport News will host a press conference with AAA Tidewater outside Stoney Run Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

“We are an urban city, and there are times our students and adults have to walk. And we can help ensure that they do so with good safety habits as well,” said Newport News Chief Operating Officer, Rusty Fairheart.

Safety on the way to school has been an issue in the city recently, with two teen shootings occurring within the last month. One of those shootings very close to a school bus stop.

After the second shooting, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones called on parents, especially men, to step up.

“We need men out in the community making sure our kids get to school safely. Too many young black men have lost their lives to gun violence,” he told News 3.

Wednesday could be a day to help stop that violence, when students, parents and teachers can come together to promote healthy and safe options to get to school.

“We obviously want our children exposed to good role models, learn good habits, pedestrian safety, and quality social skills,” Fairheart said.

News 3 plans on attending the conference on Wednesday morning, where we will hear from the Mayor and members of Newport News Public Schools.

