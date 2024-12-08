1 hurt after electric wheelchair catches fire at Norfolk rehab facility

NORFOLK, Va. — One person had minor burns after an electric wheelchair caught fire at a rehab facility in Norfolk Saturday night.

Just before 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the Consulate Health Care Rehab Facility on Llewellyn Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, they found an electric wheelchair caught fire inside a resident's home. A sprinkler system in the room helped to douse the flames.

One person had to go to the hospital with minor burn injuries, according to a release from the fire department.

Patients had to be evacuated to unaffected wings but returned to their rooms once the atmosphere was clear.

An investigation into what caused the wheelchair to catch fire is under investigation, the fire department said.