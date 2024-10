NORFOLK, Va. — More than 125 artists from across the U.S. displayed works in various mediums at the Stockley Gardens Art Festival in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood.

The festival kicked off Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Mediums include photography, pottery, sculpture, painting, mixed media and jewelry.

The festival is free and open to the public. It runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.