25 kids get to pick out new bikes for Christmas in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Christmas came a little early at MacArthur Center in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-five kids of all ages got to pick out new bikes, all thanks to the NewMan Fitness Foundation in Norfolk. It's in its fourth year of putting on the event.

The kids had to take a bike safety course through the foundation, then they had to submit an application. Then they were selected to pick out a bike on Saturday.

One mom, Taylor Cavvler told News 3's Jay Greene this event was a complete surprise to her daughter. Inflation has a significant impact on her family this holiday season, so events like this one are a big help.

"It was beautiful to see her so excited. She's still smiling right now," Cavvler said. "She loves her bikes and riding bikes. She used to have one but he got messed up and she outgrew it so I didn't tell her we were coming here."

Cavvler said this also serves as a teaching moment for her daughter.

"I think it's a beautiful thing because it's not only showing her the importance of charity and all that but it's really showing her the Spirit of God, and how just giving without receiving, that's how God is, it's all about giving and spreading the love and the joy," Cavvler said.

More than 200 bikes have been distributed over the last four years, according to Tanecia Newman, the founder of NewMan Fitness Foundation.

Newman said she hopes these bikes give kids an outlet to be more active and will bring families closer together.

"My hope for the families is that they take away family time rebuilding those relationships and those connections as a family, which translate into the community, you know, one family at a time, building that healthy environment, and then it translates into the community becoming more healthy and more ways than we know," Newmain said.