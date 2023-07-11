$41 offered in new summer flight deal at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways is offering low cost airfare as part of its "Stretch it Out" promotion.

For travel between August 9-29, one way fares start at $41 for 13 routes from Norfolk:



Akron-Canton, OH starting from $42

Charleston, SC starting from $42

Columbus, OH starting from $47

Hartford, CT starting from $41

Jacksonville, FL starting from $53

Las Vegas, NV starting from $104

Los Angeles, CA starting from $119

New Orleans, LA starting from $59

Portland, ME starting from $65

Providence, RI starting from $45

Syracuse, NY starting from $47

Tampa, FL starting from $59

Westchester County, NY starting from $49

To take advantage of these prices, passengers must purchase the tickets between July 11 and July 17, according to a Breeze Airways press release.

The company offers three different travel bundles to accommodate price and comfort needs, click here to learn more.

Summer travel has made a comeback after COVID. The Transportation security administration recorded June 30 as the busiest travel day ever, beating Thanksgiving Sunday 2019, according to the Breeze Airways press release.

“Summer vacations are what memories are made of," said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. "Breeze is giving our guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer.”

