'Bring our bikes back:' Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Ghent bike shop

NORFOLK, Va. — Bikes of all kinds line the walls of East Coast Bicycles along Colley Avenue in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood.

Max Barrett/WTKR News 3 East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue in Norfolk

But there are a few empty spots, two of which are because someone stole bikes right from the store overnight.

The business owners told News 3's Jay Greene security video shows someone walking into the store from the back shop area after climbing through a window and then walking out with two expensive bikes.

East Coast Bicycles. Used with permission. Security camera footage from East Coast Bicycles shows someone stealing a bike, according to store owners.

Elijah Shipp said it all happened around 5 a.m. Friday.

"One of the bikes that was stolen was already sold and reserved for a customers," Shipp said. "So now we have to find a replacement bike for him."

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3 Elijah Shipp

Shipp's family has owned the store since the 90's, and this incident is costly for a small business.

"One [bike] was about $10,000, the other one was a $5,000-bike," Shipp said.

But there's yet another cost as the business had to make upgrades to their locks and windows, which is how the suspect entered.

"It's a pretty big chunk of money," Shipp said.

Norfolk police have not yet responded to a request for information. In the meantime, the business took to social media, asking people to be on the lookout for the bikes that we're stolen.

"It's pretty simple," Shipp said. "Bring our bikes back."

