Carnival Sunshine delays Sunday voyage from Norfolk due to forecast

NORFOLK, Va. — Carnival Sunshine's departure from Norfolk, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been delayed due to strong winds and high waves, per an email sent to passengers on Saturday.

The email, shared on social media, includes a message from Colleen Oliverio, vice president of guest services-contact centers, informing guests that they will still be able to board on Sunday. However, the trip will not commence safely until Monday, February 17 at 6 a.m.

"We were looking forward to delivering the itinerary we had planned and share your disappointment for this weather-related change but trust you will understand that your safety is a priority. While we are docked in Norfolk, all activities and events will continue as planned, but the casino and shops must remain closed," the email stated.

Regarding the itinerary changes, the email confirmed that the visit to Princess Cays is canceled, but the port times at Grand Turk and Amber Cove will be extended.

Carnival's Fleet Operations Center is actively monitoring weather conditions to ensure passenger safety.

The email also noted, "Related to embarkation for tomorrow, Sunday, February 16, there are no changes, and all guests should arrive within their pre-selected Terminal Arrival Appointment. Embarkation will close by the final boarding time indicated on the boarding pass."

This journey marks Carnival Sunshine's second voyage departing from Norfolk. The city and the cruise line recently celebrated the initiation of year-round cruises from this port.

On February 11, the 3,700-passenger Carnival Sunshine began 2025's first weekly cruise vacation from Norfolk's Half Moone Cruise Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place before the ship set off for the Bahamas, with city officials, including Mayor Kenny Alexander, in attendance.

Carnival estimates approximately 150,000 passengers annually, with the city projecting a $19 million economic impact.

WTKR News 3’s Angela Bohon toured the Carnival Sunshine, noting its 500 balcony staterooms, multiple suites, a spa and gym, and 12 restaurants, including a steakhouse and sushi restaurant.