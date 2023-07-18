Watch Now
Child, adult hospitalized after house fire on Marietta Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk Fire-Rescue
Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews respond to a house fire in the 900 block of Marietta Avenue. Two people had to go to the hospital.
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 22:59:39-04

NORFOLK, Va. — An adult and child had to go to the hospital following a house fire in Norfolk Monday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue got the call just after 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Marietta Avenue. That's just south of Widgeon Road.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home.

Two people were outside the home—an adult and a child. They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an interior attack, crews had the fire under control by 9:45 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.

At this time, it's unclear how many people are displaced and if the Red Cross will be assisting.

