CHKD receives $100k in funding towards researching childhood cancer, blood disorders

Posted at 1:25 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 13:25:06-04

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, Hyundai gifted a $100,000 grant to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) at their Hope on Wheels ceremony.

During the event, cancer patients dipped their hands in paint, placing them on a Hyundai car to symbolize a collective fight against pediatric cancer.

One speaker at the event was Sam Sachs, a CHKD patient, who recalled the support he’s received from CHKD staff.

“I could not have survived without my family there with me, and they have been [there] every step of the way. So have the doctors, nurses and other staff at CHKD. They have always been strong, even when my family and I weren't,” said Sachs.

The grant will provide more funding as the institution continues its clinical research on childhood cancer and blood disorders for children throughout southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

