Despite controversy, Armed Forces Brewing Company opens doors in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — The beer if flowing at a new brewery in Norfolk. Armed Forced Brewing Company held its grand opening in Ghent Saturday.

The brewery is in the former O'Connors Brewery along West 24th Street.

Looking at the breweries decor, it's easy to learn the theme is military-based, and the goal is to honor members of the Armed Forces and first responders.

"This is a tribute to our military and a tribute to America. So we're here we're excited to be here," said CEO Alan Beal. "We made a huge investment in Norfolk, Virginia and Hampton Roads. And we're just excited to get the doors open."

News 3 FILE Armed Forced Brewing Company

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the company's arrival in Norfolk last year. City council later approved the conditional use permits, making way for the company to open its doors.

But controversy followed close behind—the company's stance toward the LGBTQ community came into question. A tweet from Robert O'Neill, a former Navy SEAL, and part of the brewery's leadership, expressed displeasure against drag queens in the Navy.

News 3

That caught the attention of the LGBTQ community, with some members previously telling News 3 they were disappointed in city council's decision.

"The fact that that's being allowed means the City of Norfolk is okay with having businesses that are not welcoming for everyone," Stacy Walls, the CEO of the LGBTQ, told News 3 in a previous interview.

Beal on Saturday told News 3's Danielle Saitta those controversies have mostly died down and that everyone is welcome.

"We are not anti-LGBTQ," Beal said. "We invited the Hampon Roads pride people here, we invited Stacy Walls from the LGBTQ Life Center to come here, and we hope they come."

News 3 Alan Beal

Beal told News 3 the company will continue with some philanthropic efforts.

"Use our success to give back and help veterans and active duty service members and first responders not only here in this community, but around the country," Beal said.

Customers said the brewery speaks to an element of sacrifice.