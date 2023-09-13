Endependence Center, Inc. in Norfolk celebrates Disability Voting Rights Week

NORFOLK, Va. — Voting is something that may seem simple and easy to many of us, but for voters with disabilities, it can be anything but.

That's where the Endependence Center, Inc. in Norfolk comes in.

The center works to help people with disabilities.

WTKR

Frances Durham is totally blind. She’s also a voter.

“It’s a lot better now. Years ago, when I was able to vote for the first time I would have to have someone help me. They would have to write in my decision," Durham explained.

According to REV UP, an organization with a mission “to build the power of the disability vote,” the number of disabled voters increased 1.6 points for the November 2022 election, for a total of 15.8 million voters, but as of September 2023 there was still a 1.5 point turnout gap between disabled and non-disabled voters.

According to a report from the U.S. Government Accounting Office, an estimated 38 million Americans were eligible to vote in the November 2020 election.

Durham said she can now use a voting machine that talks to her so she can cast her vote herself.

“I feel very honored to be able to have the right to vote," said Durham.

The Endependence Center, Inc.'s executive director, Nichole Davis, said voting changes are one reason the center makes an effort to help voters.

“As things constantly change, it’s important to know what and how to vote," Davis said. "I believe information is key. So, there’s many ways in which people can vote. They can vote early, they can do curbside voting, they can request accessible voting machines when they go and vote."

Chesapeake Chesapeake limits early voting to four locations instead of seven Danielle Saitta

4 satellite stations will be available for early voting in Chesapeake this year

As a disabled voter herself, being in the know helps and she hopes it can help others.

“I have epilepsy and transportation is a barrier. So when I go out to vote I have to figure out the transportation that is needed to vote," said Davis. "Knowing about those options allows me to set up a plan to vote. I know if I want to go to early voting because I’ve secured transportation and how I’m going to vote."

September 11-15, the center is celebrating Disability Voting Rights Week by sharing information on voting-related topics each day.