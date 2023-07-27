Fallen tree limb sparks electrical fire along N. Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A fallen tree limb that took down a power line caused an electrical fire at a business along N. Military Highway in Norfolk Wednesday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue got the call around 6:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of N. Military Highway.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from a building, but they couldn't get inside because a live power line was down on the structure, according to the fire department. They began a defensive attack.

Dominion Energy had to de-energize the line, and at that point, fire crews could begin an interior attack.

The fire was marked under control at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire department said the business was closed at the time and no one was hurt.