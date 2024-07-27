Girl, 13, still in hospital after shooting on W. 26th St. in Norfolk: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 13-year-old girl is still in the hospital after being shot Friday night in Norfolk, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 26th Street. Officers found a 13-year-old who had been shot. Police said she was taken to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

She is expected to recover, police said.

Meanwhile, police said they are looking for two men who may have been involved. They did not provide any other description.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the homicide unit at 757-664-7023 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.