Grand Illumination Parade lights up Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Crowds of people packed downtown Norfolk Saturday night for the city's Grand Illumination Parade.

The parade included marching bands from high schools and colleges across the region, including ODU and the Norfolk State University Spartan "Legion" Marching Band.

The nation's military was also well represented during the parade in addition to first responders from all seven cities.

The Tides, CHKD and Hampton Roads Transit had floats, just to name a few organizations.

Of course, everybody's favorite moment came at the end when Santa Claus made his debut.