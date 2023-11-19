Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Grand Illumination Parade lights up Downtown Norfolk

Grand Illumination Parade lights up Downtown Norfolk
Posted at 11:50 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 23:50:45-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Crowds of people packed downtown Norfolk Saturday night for the city's Grand Illumination Parade.

The parade included marching bands from high schools and colleges across the region, including ODU and the Norfolk State University Spartan "Legion" Marching Band.

The nation's military was also well represented during the parade in addition to first responders from all seven cities.

The Tides, CHKD and Hampton Roads Transit had floats, just to name a few organizations.

Of course, everybody's favorite moment came at the end when Santa Claus made his debut.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV