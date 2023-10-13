Law enforcement agencies, including FBI Norfolk, on high alert amid Hamas calls for 'day of rage'

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. law enforcement agencies are ramping up security in Jewish and Muslim communities as Hamas calls for worldwide protests on Friday.

Tension is heightened amid the war in Israel escalating and the number of deaths climbing. Leaders are concerned about what Hamas is calling a possible "day of rage." Hamas is the militant group responsible for Saturday's bombing of Israel, leading local and federal law enforcement agencies across the country to step up their patrols and increase their presence.

FBI Norfolk says they plan to work closely with law enforcement agencies in Hampton Roads roads to keep a very close eye on any threats made.

FBI Norfolk's statement, provided to News 3, is as follows:

"The FBI is aware of open-source reports about calls for global action on Friday, October 13th that may lead to demonstrations in communities throughout the United States. FBI Norfolk is working closely with our law enforcement partners in Hampton Roads to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge. As always, we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility. The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

While FBI Norfolk and other agencies are on high alert, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Va) is pushing for funding for a security grant for nonprofit organizations to protect them from attacks, including houses of worship such as synagogues.