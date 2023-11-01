Watch Now
Looking for a job? Dozens of organizations will be at Naval Station Norfolk in search of employees

NORFOLK, Va. — A heads up for those in need of a job: there's a big job fair at Naval Station Norfolk this Thursday.

Employers attending the military community hiring event have around 22,000 jobs available on the job board, according to event organizers. They say on average, organizations will conduct four to seven interviews and offer two jobs during the job fair.

There are over 90 organizations will job openings registered for the event, including Dominion Energy, HII, Boeing and more. There will be local, statewide, national and remote job opportunities available.

Registration is free for transitioning military members, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

It will be at Vista Point Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information and the link to register are available here.

