Man, 70, rescued from sailboat in Norfolk during windy conditions

NORFOLK, Va. — A man had to be rescued from a sailboat after it took on water Sunday morning in Norfolk.

Police said they got a call for a vessel in distress in the Willoughby Bay area.

"When NPD Marine Unit 3 arrived, they found a vessel to be taking on water; and were able to move quickly and safely rescue the man aboard in small craft advisory condition," Norfolk police said in a post on social media.

Once the 70-year-old on board was rescued, police said Norfolk Fire-Rescue gave him medical aid at the scene.

Small craft advisory conditions were in place at the time as wind speeds were being measured at around 32 knots, according to WTKR News 3 Forecaster Derrah Getter.