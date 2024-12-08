Man crashes into several vehicles during chase before arrest in Norfolk: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was taken into custody following a pursuit in Norfolk and Portsmouth Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

It all started just before 2:30 p.m. when troopers said they tried to pull over 21-year-old Alijah Lenel Harrison, of Norfolk.

Harrison then led troopers on a chase through the Midtown Tunnel into Norfolk where he crashed into several vehicles, according to State Police. The pursuit ended at E. Tanners Creek Road and Arbor Avenue where Harrison ran from authorities.

State Police said they eventually arrested Harrison who was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Once he's taken to Portsmouth City Jail, he'll be served felony warrants and charges related to the pursuit.

"During the pursuit, as Troopers entered the intersection of Elm Avenue and County Street, one trooper was struck/t-boned by a vehicle going through the intersection," State Police said in a release. "Upon being struck, the trooper's vehicle was pushed into another vehicle. Two individuals were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper and driver of the other vehicle were not injured."

It's unclear as to why Harrison was wanted or why troopers tried to pull him over in the beginning. State Police referred any other questions to the Portsmouth Police Department.

News 3 has reached out and is awaiting a response.