NORFOLK, Va. — A man had significant injuries after being hit by a light rail train in Norfolk Friday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at The Tide's Ingleside Station near Ballentine Boulevard.

Officials said crews had to remove the man from underneath the train. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.