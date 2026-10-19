Missy Elliott Hosts HBCU Band Battle at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. — The sounds of marching bands, cheers from the crowd and the spirit of HBCU pride filled Norfolk State University as bands from Virginia and North Carolina came together for an HBCU band battle hosted by Virginia native Missy Elliott.

Norfolk State University, Hampton University and North Carolina Central University were among the schools represented at the event, giving bands an opportunity to showcase their talent, preparation and hard work in front of a packed stadium.

William Beathea, director of bands at Norfolk State University, said the opportunity for the bands to perform at an event of this scale was significant.

“To be able to have an event like this from Missy Elliott that has this many people in, so that each band can showcase what they've been working on and how hard they've been putting time and work in, is phenomenal,” Beathea said.

Throughout the event, attendees enjoyed the sounds of the bands and danced along to music from the DJ, creating an energetic atmosphere throughout the stadium.

For some attendees, the experience went beyond the performances. It was also an opportunity to see members of different HBCU communities come together.

“Just to see the camaraderie of everybody, just seeing all the bands come together as one, no fighting, everybody here enjoying themselves,” one attendee said.

Others emphasized the importance of supporting HBCUs beyond their own campuses.

“We are HBCU of Norfolk State, Legion Alumni Family, and we believe in our Spartan Legion, but we also support all the HBCUs that are here for this great event,” another attendee said.

Elizabeth City State University and Virginia State University also took the field, adding to the showcase of marching band talent and school pride.

The event celebrated more than music. It highlighted the traditions, culture and community that connect historically Black colleges and universities.

At the conclusion of the show, Elliott received a plaque from Rolling Stone recognizing “Get Ur Freak On” as its Song of the Century, adding another highlight to the event.

For the bands and fans in attendance, the gathering was a celebration of HBCU culture, musical excellence and the power of bringing communities together through music.

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