Nauticus festival connects families to maritime careers

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus and the Regional Maritime Training System (RMTS) hosted “Weld It, Build It, Sail It,” a re-imagined Maritime Careers Festival, on Sunday.

"Whether you're young and still deciding your career, or if you're looking for a career change, this day is meant for you," said Catherine Taterway, Nauticus Associate Director of Marketing.

The family-friendly outing showcased the region's growing maritime industry with interactive exhibits and live demonstrations. Families connected with 15 maritime employers and explored training and education opportunities in the field.

"There's so many opportunities around here for well-paying jobs, right in our area. You don't need to leave the area to get good jobs. So we're excited to have 26 partners on site today, that will be here to inform about what they do, but also we have recruiters on-site to help educate about open job positions," Taterway added.

Festival highlights included:

Hands-on exhibits and demos from maritime professionals

Sailboat rides at Sail Nauticus

Kid activities like storytelling and coloring

Food trucks, live music, and access to the Battleship Wisconsin

New interactive exhibits inside Nauticus

Nauticus leaders reported that over 1,000 people registered for the event and expressed hope to bring the festival back next year.