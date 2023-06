NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators are working to figure out what caused an ambulance to catch fire in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 1 p.m. for a vehicle fire at 803 Kempsville Road, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Glen Williams.

When crews got to the scene, they found an ambulance with its engine compartment on fire. Fire crews worked to put the fire out.

One other car was damaged.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department.